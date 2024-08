Katsina Govt. declares 24-hour curfew after hunger protest turn violent

The Katsina State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma Local Government Area after protest against economic hardship turned violent in the council.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has arrested over 50 suspects linked to the violence that erupted midway into the demonstration in the state.

The Secretary to the government of the State, Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, announced the decision in a statement issued yesterday.

In a statement signed by the director of media at the office of the secretary to the state government, Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the SSG noted that the move was to aid restoration of law and order within the council and its environs.

According to him, the government under the acting governor, Malam Faruq Jobe, has also banned unusual gatherings and all types of protests across the state.

He explained further that the decision followed an emergency State Security Council meeting convened on the report of breakdown of law and order in some parts of the state as a result of the nationwide protest.

“The acting governor had earlier received a group of Civil Society Organizations who were on a peaceful demonstration at the Government House and pledged to deliver their messages to the appropriate authority.

“However, later government received reports that some miscreants had hijacked the protest and unleashed their ulterior motives of shopbreaking, looting, and vandalisation of public and private properties.

“Therefore, the government found it necessary to impose these measures to safeguard people’s lives and properties in the state,” he said.

According to him, people are therefore warned to remain calm and law-abiding, as the security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual or group of persons for violating the orders.

He said that the acting governor has appealed to the people in the state to continue with their legitimate activities within the free movement period.

Similarly, the police in the state said it has begun enforcement of the curfew across the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said in a statement, “We wish to dismiss the misinformation that police personnel shot live ammo at protesters, resulting in loss of lives.

“We assure the members of the public that our officers exercised the maximum level of restraint and professionalism in handling the violent protesters.

“There is no record of any fatalities resulting from police actions as of the time of these reports,” according to Sadiq-Aliyu.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the command has detained 50 protesters vandalizing street lights, cables, solar panels, and poles during the nationwide protests.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.