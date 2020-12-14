Katsina Govt, bandits negotiate 333 abducted students release

Report on Interest
By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has disclosed that the abductors of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara Local Government Area of the state, have contacted his government on modalities for their safe release.

This is coming as he also revealed that the security agencies deployed for rescue operations had located the position of the children at the abductors’ hideout.

Briefing newsmen on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, the governor noted that talks are ongoing to ensure safe return of the students in captivity.

He noted that he was at the President’s hometown to personally brief Buhari on efforts being put in place and steady progress recorded in the ongoing operations to bring the students out unharmed.

According to him, the kidnappers have made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

Masari hinted that contrary to different reports, Buhari was fully committed to the rescue of the school children and ending all forms of insecurities across the country.

