Katsina Govt. approves special allowance for teachers

In an effort to strengthen the education system, the Katsina State Government has introduced a special allowance to encourage teachers to take up postings in rural communities, areas where their presence is needed the most.

The new incentive seeks to address long-standing teacher shortages in remote areas while improving access to quality education for children across the state.

The government explained that the allowance would serve as a motivational tool for teachers, particularly those willing to work in difficult-to-reach areas that often suffer from staffing challenges.

This initiative was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musa-Musawa, during a one-day summit in Katsina yesterday.

The summit was organised in partnership with Save the Children International and GoalPrime Nigeria, with funding support from Education Cannot Wait.

Speaking during the event, Musawa, who was represented by the Director of Schools, Senior, in the ministry, Raliya Yusuf, said the allowance will be calculated as a percentage of teachers’ salaries.

“We are committed to rewarding teachers who take up the challenge of working in rural and sometimes hard-to-reach areas. This policy is designed to motivate them to serve where they can make the greatest impact,” Musawa stated.

She noted that many rural schools in Katsina have been left underserved due to educators’ reluctance to leave urban centres, a situation that has hindered learning outcomes in remote parts of the state.

“Too many children in our rural communities do not have the same learning opportunities as those in the cities. We intend to correct that,” Musawa said.

The commissioner added that the ministry is actively working to address this issue and expressed confidence that the introduction of the allowance will help improve the situation.

She also assured stakeholders that details of the special allowance will be finalised soon, describing it as part of broader reforms to strengthen the education sector and safeguard the future of every child in Katsina.