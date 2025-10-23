Katsina Gov warns commissioners, PS against misuse of office

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has warned the newly appointed Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries against abusing the trust and responsibilities vested in their offices.

He declared that anyone found guilty of misconduct or misuse of power would face swift consequences, emphasising that his administration would not tolerate negligence or corruption under any guise.

Radda, who spoke passionately about integrity in governance, stressed that public service is a sacred duty to the people rather than a privilege for personal gain.

According to the governor, leadership is a trust from God and the people, and betraying that trust would attract serious repercussions.

The governor gave the warning during the swearing-in ceremony of three Commissioners and eight Permanent Secretaries held at the Katsina Government House on Thursday.

“Leadership is not about privilege or position, it is about service. Anyone who fails in their duty is not just failing me but failing God and the people of Katsina State,” Radda said firmly.

He reminded the appointees that as heads of ministries and agencies, they are direct extensions of his authority and are equally accountable for the successes and failures recorded in their respective domains.

“I believe in fairness and justice. Whoever does wrong, if I know, I will act. But if I don’t know, by God, I will not be unjust to anyone,” the governor added.

Radda also underscored the importance of teamwork and sincerity across government institutions, noting that his administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda can only succeed through collective dedication and honest service.

“Let us protect the trust of the people and serve with sincerity wherever we are assigned. God has placed us in these positions for a reason, let us not betray that trust,” he urged.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in officials, urging them to remain humble, diligent, and people-focused in the discharge of their duties.

“These positions do not belong to me but to the people of Katsina State. What you do in the office should be for them, not for me,” Radda stated.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for divine wisdom and guidance for the new appointees as they take on their respective roles in advancing the state’s development.