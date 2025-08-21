Katsina Gov. revokes private schools licences after reviewing regulations

The Katsina State Government has revoked the operational licences of all private and community schools following a comprehensive review of education regulations in the state.

According to the government, the decision is part of efforts to standardize school operations, strengthen oversight, and ensure compliance with updated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The move, approved by the State Executive Council, affects institutions across all 34 local government areas of the state.

As part of the enforcement process, all affected schools are required to reapply for new licences under the revised regulatory framework.

In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Sani Suleiman, clarified that the revalidation exercise will not disrupt academic activities, as schools may continue normal operations while processing their new approvals.

“All licences for private and community schools have been withdrawn with effect from August 13, 2025,” Suleiman said.

“Owners must submit fresh applications along with payment receipts to the Department of Private and Community Schools, based on their categorization.”

The government also announced revised charges for licence applications, renewals, registrations, and school upgrades.

Additionally, it warned that no school is permitted to increase tuition fees without prior approval from the ministry.

All payments, the government directed, must be made directly into the Katsina State Treasury Account domiciled in Jaiz Bank.