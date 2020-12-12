Report on Interest
Education

Katsina Gov. orders indefinite closure of boarding schools after bandits attack

By News Desk

By The Guild

Following bandits attack on Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has ordered indefinite closure of all boarding schools across the state.

Masari said that the closure was to prevent further attacks on boarding schools pending when the security agencies could restore normalcy to the state.
The governor’s directive followed the abduction of an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara by bandits on yesterday.
Addressing newsmen on Saturday, the governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, announced the development during an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

The Governor, during the visit, also met with the school officials, some parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

Masari pleaded with residents to be patient and show restraint and understanding, assuring them that the government will do every necessary thing to ensure the release of all the abducted students.

