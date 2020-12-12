Katsina Gov. orders indefinite closure of boarding schools after bandits attack

Following bandits attack on Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has ordered indefinite closure of all boarding schools across the state.
The Governor, during the visit, also met with the school officials, some parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.
Masari pleaded with residents to be patient and show restraint and understanding, assuring them that the government will do every necessary thing to ensure the release of all the abducted students.