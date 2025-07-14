Katsina Gov. declares public holiday ahead Buhari’s burial

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, a public holiday to allow residents to mourn and pay tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at the age of 82.

The one-day holiday comes as preparations are underway for Buhari’s burial, which is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Daura, following his passing in London.

Radda declared the work-free day as a sign of respect for the late former president, honoring his integrity and his roots in Katsina State.

The announcement was made late yesterday through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, on behalf of the governor.

According to the statement, the work-free day is a gesture of deep respect for the former Nigerian leader, who hailed from Katsina and left a lasting legacy of national service.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s passing is not only a loss to Katsina State but to the entire country. He was a statesman whose contributions to Nigeria’s development will not be forgotten,” Governor Radda said.

The government called on residents of the state to dedicate the day to solemn reflection and prayers for the peaceful repose of the late president’s soul.

Buhari’s remains are expected to be laid to rest in Daura, his ancestral home, in accordance with Islamic rites.