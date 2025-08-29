Katsina Gov. approves N680m for cemeteries renovation

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has approved the release of ₦680 million for the renovation and rehabilitation of graveyards across all 34 local government areas of the state.

According to the governor, ₦20 million has been allocated to each of the 34 local government councils, bringing the total to ₦680 million, to enable them to carry out renovations of graveyards within their respective jurisdictions.

Radda made the announcement on Thursday evening while receiving royal fathers from the Katsina and Daura Emirates at the Government House. He stated that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure, describing it as a service to the people and a spiritual gesture aimed at attracting divine blessings to the state.

“This project is more than infrastructure; it is a service to the people and a way of seeking Allah’s blessings for Katsina,” Radda said, emphasizing the spiritual and social importance of the effort.

In addition, the governor unveiled a new welfare scheme for traditional and religious leaders across the state. The scheme includes the placement of district heads on Grade Level 16 salaries, monthly allowances for 6,652 ward heads, and stipends for over 3,000 Imams and their deputies.

Sweepers assigned to Izala and Darika mosques across all local governments will also benefit from the allowances.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to security, disclosing that over 1,500 youths have been trained and equipped to support efforts in combating crime across the state.

“Security is a collective responsibility. We must unite to protect our people,” he stressed.

Representatives of the Emirs of Daura and Katsina commended the governor for his dedication to revitalising traditional institutions and promoting grassroots development.

They pledged their continued support through prayers and cooperation with the government’s initiatives.