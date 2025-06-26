Katsina Gov. announces public holiday for Islamic new year

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda has declared Friday, June 28, 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the Islamic New Year (Hijrah 1447 A.H.).

While announcing the public holiday, Radda extended his New Year greetings to Muslims across the state, urging the worshipers to use the occasion to reflect on the values of peace, unity, and spiritual renewal.

The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari.

According to the statement, “Governor Radda called on the good people of Katsina State to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, emphasising that no meaningful development could take place without peace and stability”.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing people-centred policies and delivering developmental projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

Meanwhile, addressing the state’s agricultural sector, Governor Radda encouraged farmers to utilise government support initiatives, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

“Furthermore, Umar Radda reiterated his call on farmers and beneficiaries of government agricultural support to make judicious use of the fertilisers, tractors, and other farming implements distributed to enhance food security,” the statement added.

He also cautioned against the illegal encroachment of cattle routes, forests, and grazing reserves, urging farmers to avoid activities that could trigger conflict or environmental degradation.

Governor Radda concluded by praying for continued peace, prosperity, and unity in Katsina State and across Nigeria.