Katsina former deputy speakers, over 40,000 opposition members defect to APC

Over 40,000 former members of opposition political parties have joined the Katsina chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over alleged grievances against the leadership style in their previous parties in the state.

The group of defectors, who were led by former Deputy Speakers of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Idris, and Hassan Suleiman, include members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

Other prominent individuals included Isah Hamisu of the All Peoples Party (APP) and Musa Gafai, Chairman of Gafai Communication and ex-PDP aspirant for the House of Representatives, along with several former state legislators and local government officials.

Welcoming the new members, the State Governor, Dikko Radda, who emphasized on the significance of inclusive leadership, urges APC officials at all levels to facilitate the integration of the new members into the party’s activities.

While commending the defectors’ decision, the governor noted that their presence would contribute to advancing the state’s development initiatives.

Earlier, PDP former Chairman, Rabiu Gambo, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, explained that internal disputes within their former parties, combined with Governor Radda’s 2023 electoral success, played a key role in their decision to join the APC.

The defection marks a major political development in the state as the defectors were formally received at the State Government House as they joined the ruling party.