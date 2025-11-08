Katsina football fan stabs Barau FC player during league match

Efforts by the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) management prevent crowd violence has suffered a major setback after a fan of Katsina United allegedly stabbed Barau Football Club’s player, Nana Abraham, during a league match in Katsina State.

Abraham, who was attacked by the angry fans shortly after his team mate, Orji Kalu, equalized to make the 1-1 between both teams, had a deep cut on his neck with blood.

The act perpetrated on Saturday at the 70th minute of the match resulted in tension between both teams with enraged fans invaded the pitch

During the game between both teams, Barau’s Orji Kalu scored in the 69th minute to level the game at 1–1, a goal that appeared to anger some Katsina United supporters inside the stadium.

Barau FC confirmed the attack in a post on their official X handle on Saturday, stating, “70′ The match is temporarily halted following an attack on Barau FC player, Nana Abraham. Katsina United | 1-1 | Barau FC.”

Just moments earlier, the club had celebrated the equaliser with another update that read, “69′ Goal! Orji Kalu levels the scores. Katsina United | 1-1 | Barau FC.”

Images from the scene showed the player bleeding from a neck wound as officials and teammates rushed to control the situation on the pitch. The match was briefly halted while security operatives intervened to restore order and protect the players.

Despite the tension, the game later resumed and ended 1–1 after regulation time.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Katsina United nor the NPFL management had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

This is coming barely a month after a similar report in Kano broke a similar report in Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

This happened after Shooting Stars (3SC) of Ibadan scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars in a Matchday 8 fixture of the Nigerian Premier Football League.

Shortly after the away team scored, furious Kano Pillars supporters stormed the pitch, physically assaulting the referee, match officials, and Shooting Stars players.

This forced security operatives to fire teargas in a desperate bid to restore order.

This violence led to the NPFL imposing heavy sanctions on Kano Pillars Football Club, including a ₦ 9.5 million fine, a 3-point deduction, and a 3-goal deduction, as well as the indefinite closure of the Sani Abacha Stadium.