Katsina farmers pay N7.5M as levies to bandits

Residents of Yanshuni village in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, a community predominantly made up of farmers, have reportedly paid a total of N7.5 million in levies to bandits as ransom and protection fees.

The payment, which is part of a N15 million tax imposed on the farmers, grants them access to their farmlands and serves as protection, as the growing influence of armed groups in the rural community continues to gain ground.

Described by residents as a “non-negotiable tax,” the payment was made under duress to avoid deadly attacks and allow farming activities to resume.

“They told us to choose between paying or abandoning our farms. We had no option. We can’t afford to lose both our lives and our livelihoods,” a frustrated farmer disclosed.

A security analyst, Bakatsine, confirmed that the N7.5 million payment represents half of a total N15 million fee demanded by the gang leader known as Kwashen-garwa. The remaining balance is expected to be paid after the farming and harvest season.

The transaction reportedly occurred on Saturday night, during a tense protest along the Bakori–Funtua road in Katsina State.

The protest was sparked by mounting frustration over the government’s failure to tackle insecurity, particularly in Yanshuni village, Bakori Local Government Area.

Bakatsine, who is based in the North, disclosed that the deal between the farmers and the bandits exposes the deepening lawlessness in the region.

“This is a clear sign that bandits are now running parallel governments in some parts of the North,” he said.

He added that Kwashen-garwa has been extorting farming communities across the area, collecting so-called “protection fees” while operating freely without fear of arrest or confrontation.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Katsina State government and relevant security agencies have not issued any official statements on the incident.