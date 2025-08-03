Katsina ex-lawmaker leaves APC over unfulfilled promises

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former senate member, Abubakar Yar’adua, has left the ruling party over its inability to fulfill promises made to Nigerians after taking over the leadership of the country.

Yar’adua argued that the party has derailed from the foundational values that made Nigerians preferred it above other political platforms in 2015.

Among the issues cited by the former gubernatorial aspirant was APC’s alleged failure to protect the interests of Nigerians who the party swore often to protect in the country.

In a letter sighted on Sunday and dated July 28 which the former lawmaker addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Wakilin Gabas Ward in Katsina Local Government, Yar’adua described the ruling party as having deviated from its original mission and accused its leadership of betraying the Nigerian masses.

“I cannot sit idly by or remain in a political party that has completely abandoned its foundational principles and objectives of being a servant of our teeming ordinary, he wrote.

Yar’adua, who played a key role in the formation of both the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and later the APC, lamented that the party has become more retrogressive and reactionary than the administration it replaced in 2015.

He condemned the current government for its alleged indifference to widespread insecurity, economic hardship, and human rights abuses.

He accused the leadership of imposing “destructive economic policies” and likened the current ruling class to “urban bandits” who have lost touch with the reality of the people.

“I can no longer support a party or a government that unashamedly watches its citizens being maimed, intimidated, sexually harassed, assaulted, killed and uprooted from their lands,” Yar’adua stated.

The former lawmaker declared his intention to join forces with “like-minds” to democratically unseat what he called a “bad, selfish and stinkingly corrupt administration” that prioritises elite and foreign interests over the well-being of ordinary Nigerians.

He concluded his letter by calling on his supporters, associates, and political allies to follow him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party he believes is better positioned to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.