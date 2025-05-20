Katsina Emir dethrones village head for aiding kidnappers, others

The village head of Mantau in Yarmaulu, Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State, has been dethroned by the Emir of Daura, Faruq Faruq, over allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The decision followed mounting public pressure and a protest led by youths in Yarmaulu after residents lodged formal complaints with the Daura Emirate Council.

The aggrieved youths accused Mantau and others of abducting a woman, Zulaihatu, and her child, alleging that after receiving a ₦20 million ransom, the perpetrators raped the victim.

The controversy drew widespread condemnation within the Katsina community, particularly over the perceived inaction by the Emirate, which had delayed disciplinary steps for nearly a year despite the case already being in court.

Announcing the decision, the Emir of Daura stated that the Emirate would not tolerate injustice or abuse of power by traditional leaders.

“If anyone feels wronged, even if it is my own child who is responsible, they should come forward and present their complaint to the Emirate. This is an Emirate of the people,” the Emir said.

“This Emirate has previously removed a traditional leader it appointed, and even Sarki Abdurrahman once ordered the imprisonment of his own son for wrongdoing. That is why we will never condone the abuse of anyone,” he added.

The monarch also confirmed that Iliya Mantau’s removal takes immediate effect from Monday and assured that a new village head would soon be appointed—one committed to justice and moral values.

He also warned against the spread of baseless rumours and urged residents to remain law-abiding, stressing the importance of using proper legal channels to express grievances.