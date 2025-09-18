26.7 C
Lagos
Thursday, September 18, 2025
spot_img
National

Katsina couple, daughter regain freedom after N50m ransom

BY MARY ODEH

0
10

After spending three harrowing weeks in the custody of suspected kidnappers, a Katsina-based businessman, his pregnant wife, and their two-year-old daughter have regained their freedom.

The man, Anas Ahmadu, along with his wife, Halimatu, and their daughter, was released after the family reportedly paid a ransom of N50 million to the abductors.

The incident occurred weeks earlier when the victims were kidnapped from their residence in the Filin Canada Quarters of Katsina metropolis.

During the abduction, a vigilante member, Abdullahi Muhammad, who attempted to resist the gunmen, was killed.

Relatives of the victims confirmed on Thursday that the family had spent 21 days in captivity before being released the previous night.

The kidnappers had initially demanded N600 million, later reduced to N100 million, before finally settling for N50 million.

Although the exact location of the ransom drop-off and the detention camp remains undisclosed for security reasons, family members said the victims are safe and currently on their way home.

The Katsina State Police Command had earlier confirmed the abduction, stating that efforts were being intensified to ensure the victims’ safe return.

Kidnapping for ransom remains a serious security challenge in parts of Katsina and several other northern Nigerian states.

Previous article
Lagos Govt. suspends land reclaiming exercise over safety concerns
Next article
Lifting Rivers emergency rule is nothing to cheer – Atiku

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.