Katsina community, bandits sign peace pact on ending attacks

A community in Katsina State and suspected bandits have signed a peace pact aimed at ending years of violent clashes that left families shattered, farmlands abandoned, and entire villages living in fear.

The peace accord, brokered by community leaders and bandit commanders after long negotiations, is expected to bring a halt to kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling, and the destruction of livelihoods that have plagued the region.

The agreement also includes assurances that abducted persons will be released and that farmers can safely return to their fields.

The pact was reached in Kurfi Local Government Area during a meeting deep inside Wurma Forest, where traditional rulers, council officials, and bandit leaders came together to negotiate peace.

Leading the talks, the Maradin Katsina and District Head of Kurfi, Mansur Kurfi, described the agreement as a milestone for his people.

“This pact marks a fresh beginning. We have chosen peace over conflict, and it is our collective duty to protect this decision with sincerity,” he said, urging the bandits to establish leadership structures that would ensure discipline among their members.

Also the Kurfi Local Government Chairman, Babangida Kurfi, hailed the pact as a step toward stability.

“With this understanding, insecurity in our communities will gradually end. We are also committed to reviving schools, health centres, and ensuring fair treatment of detained individuals,” he assured, adding that herders would also enjoy freedom of movement without intimidation.

On their part, the bandit leaders, including Usman Ruga, Sani Muhindinge, Yahaya Sani (popularly known as Hayyu), and Shu’aibu, pledged to abandon violence.

“From today, we are ready to live in peace. Our people should go back to their farms and resume their normal lives without fear,” they declared.

Kurfi has now joined Jibia, Batsari, Safana, and Danmusa as local governments in Katsina State that have struck peace accords with armed groups.