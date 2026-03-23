Katsina boys scramble as Hisbah launches dreadlocks-shaving campaign

Young men across several Katsina communities are scrambling to hide their dreadlocks as Islamic police (Hisbah) move through neighbourhoods enforcing hairstyle regulations, warning that non-compliance will not be tolerated.

The campaign, carried out by the Islamic morality enforcement body, has targeted youths accused of maintaining dreadlocks and other hairstyles officials consider inconsistent with acceptable conduct, prompting warnings that the exercise will persist until authorities believe discipline has been restored.

Hisbah insisted that the action forms part of a broader moral enforcement drive aimed at correcting behaviour among young people.

According to the Muslim enforcement agency, the exercise, tagged “Operation Happy Sallah”, was launched by the Katsina State Hisbah Commission through its division in Sabuwa and introduced to maintain peace and social order during and after the Eid celebrations.

In a statement announcing the initiative, the commission said the operation began on Saturday, March 21, 2026, and would be conducted across different parts of the town as part of efforts to ensure what it described as “peace and cleanliness” during the festive period.

The commission also stated that dreadlocks symbolise “bad character” and are viewed as contrary to Islamic teachings and the values the agency seeks to promote.

The commander leading the operation, DC Malam Idris Hayatu, said officers had been deployed across several neighbourhoods to enforce the directive and compel compliance.

“The commission is determined to restore order and guide young people toward proper conduct,” Hayatu said. “We will continue the exercise until we are satisfied that discipline and good behaviour have been achieved.”

Furthermore, Hisbah warned that the operation extends beyond hairstyles. The Islamic police said enforcement teams are equally focusing on behaviour considered indecent, as well as public activities they believe promote disorder.

“Our officers are addressing indecent haircuts, inappropriate behaviour, and loud musical gatherings that attract crowds,” the commander said. “The objective is to maintain dignity and social order within the community.”

The commission also appealed to residents, particularly young people, to cooperate with the campaign and avoid actions that could disrupt social harmony.