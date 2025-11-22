Kanu’s imprisonment may deepen national tensions- Obi

Hours after the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was sentenced to life imprisonment and transferred to Sokoto prison, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the federal government to rethink its approach and embrace dialogue as the nation grapples with worsening hardship and insecurity.

Obi stated that the development came at a troubling period for Nigerians, especially indigenes of the southeast, who are already burdened by economic strain and widespread insecurity, saying this issue must be handled with care.

The Anambra State former governor, who appealed on Saturday amid renewed debate over governance, national unity, and the handling of separatist agitators, described Kanu’s case as a repercussion for poor governance.

In a statement made available to newsmen, he cautioned that the conviction may heighten national anxiety and deepen mistrust, rather than easing tension in the country.

Obi reiterated his long-held position that the agitation led by Kanu should never have been handled through arrests, prolonged detention, or the use of coercive force. He argued that the government failed to exhaust avenues for dialogue and constructive engagement before resorting to punitive measures.

According to him, “reason was not only not exhausted, but was probably not explored at all.”

He emphasised that Kanu’s grievances were neither new nor impossible to resolve, stressing that they required listening ears, empathy, and genuine political will.

Obi noted that democratic societies often respond to such grievances with negotiations, reforms, or other political solutions aimed at strengthening unity tools that he believes Nigeria has yet to deploy fully.

He criticised the government’s approach, comparing it to “a man trapped in a hole who keeps digging deeper,” insisting that the strategy has compounded national challenges at a time when citizens are overwhelmed by hardship.

While acknowledging that some may believe the law has taken its course, Obi insisted that leadership must go beyond rigid legalism to embrace political solutions that promote peace and stability.

Calling for renewed efforts toward reconciliation, he urged the Presidency, the Council of State, and respected Nigerian statesmen to intervene and work toward a lasting, inclusive solution. He expressed optimism that peace and national healing remain possible if grievances are addressed with justice and fairness.

Obi concluded with a call for optimism, urging Nigerians to remain hopeful for reconciliation and a more united future.