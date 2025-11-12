Kanu approaches Appeal Court against terrorism trial

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to halt the Federal High Court from delivering judgment in his terrorism trial slated for November 20.

In a motion filed before the appellate court, Kanu asked that proceedings before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court be suspended, pending the determination of his appeal challenging the court’s jurisdiction and the validity of the charges against him.

Kanu argued that despite raising key jurisdictional issues before the trial court, Justice Omotosho declined to rule on them and instead adjourned the case for judgment.

“The trial court, while refusing to rule on the objection, foreclosed my right to defend the allegations levelled against me,” Kanu stated in his application.

“If this application is not granted, I may be unlawfully convicted without being given the opportunity to challenge the validity of the charges or the jurisdiction of the trial court.”

The Biafra leader further contended that the trial court’s refusal to address his no-case submission and its decision to foreclose his defence amounted to a violation of his right to fair hearing.

His special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying Kanu personally filed the motion at the Court of Appeal earlier on Wednesday.

“This may affect the November 20 date fixed for judgment in the trial,” Ejimakor wrote.

Justice Omotosho had previously fixed November 20 for judgment after Kanu failed to open his defence within the six days allotted to him by the court. The judge ruled that the IPOB leader could not claim denial of fair hearing, having been given the opportunity to defend himself.

Kanu’s trial, which began in 2015, has faced repeated delays due to legal objections, appeals, and jurisdictional disputes.