Kano youth defend NNPC MD on governorship ambition

A Kano State-based youth body, Kano Youth Support Group, has defended the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) Shipping, Inuwa Waya, over his alleged governorship ambition, saying contesting for political office remains the constitutional rights of every Nigerians.

The group also faulted media and online reports on the purported governorship ambition of the NNPC boss ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state, describing the reports as untrue and misleading

They explained that the viral nature of the reports and reactions it had generated across the state necessitated the clarification, adding that those behind the false rumors were only being threatened by Waya’s rising profile and popularity as a public figure in the national oil company.

As stated, the said reports were part of planned media attacks on prominent indigene across the state by rumour peddlers in a bid to disparage and cast aspersions on personalities who could disrupt chances of their political godfather.

The group Chairman, Balarebe Yakub Jeje, while disassociating Waya from governorship ambition, said that the NNPC boss was yet to indicate interest in joining race to succeed incumbent Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in 2023.

Through a statement released to newsmen recently, Jeje alleged that some politicians were taking steps to eliminate perceived threat to their ambition via sponsorship of phantom stories in social media to disparage the NNPC boss.

According to him, the grand plan was to intimidate, harass, and totally browbeat the NNPC chieftain out of contention or reckoning as the race to 2023 election draws closer.

‘’They know that Waya is a good material, they know that he has what it takes to perform based on verifiable track record in public service but they don’t want him to come close to making such contemplation to run,’’ the statement read.

While calling on Kano indigenes and residents to disregard the media reports, the KYSG chairman implored politicians to desist from character assassination noting that political participation was constitutionally guaranteed right which is not limited to career politicians alone or certain class of individuals.

“People must understand that the laws of defamation and character assassination put a heavy legal burden on individuals making frivolous and false accusations. The cardinal principle of law is that he who alleges must prove. Punitive and exemplary damages are remedies in court in cases of defamation,’’ the statement added.