Kano youngman kills friend over phone dispute

A 25-year-old man, identified as Mustapha Ismail, has been arrested in Kano for allegedly killing his 24-year-old friend, Halifa Tijjani, following a dispute over a phone.

Tijjani succumbed to injuries sustained after Ismail reportedly stabbed him with a knife during a physical confrontation that began over a verbal disagreement about watching a video on an Android phone.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, stated that the suspect had confessed to the act and was being interrogated by detectives at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Bompai.

“The suspect admitted his involvement during interrogation and provided details of how the disagreement escalated,” Kiyawa said, noting that Mustapha also admitted to drug use and explained that the dispute began when he cautioned his friend against mishandling his phone.

He added that what started as a simple argument over a phone quickly escalated into insults and then violence, which ultimately spiraled out of control.

The command confirmed that investigations are ongoing and assured the public that the suspect would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the probe.

They also urged residents to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to irreversible consequences.