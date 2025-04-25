Kano traffic officer dies after falling off moving truck

A tragic incident has claimed the life of Yahaya Idris, a 35-year-old officer of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), who was reportedly thrown out of a moving vehicle along Maiduguri Road in Kano City.

The event unfolded when Idris, who was on night patrol duty, stopped a truck bearing the registration number BWR 457 XC for inspection.

The truck, loaded with goods, was operated by 25-year-old Yakubu Abdulsalam, a resident of Fika LGA in Yobe State; also inside the vehicle were two passengers, 31-year-old Tunde Momodu from Edo State and 21-year-old Sagir Yusuf from Bichi LGA, Kano.

Idris had requested to see the vehicle’s waybill, but upon the driver’s failure to provide it, he boarded the truck to investigate further, However, in a shocking turn, the driver allegedly sped off and upon getting to the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover, the KAROTA officer was reportedly forced out of the speeding truck.

An eye witness reported that Idris’s fall off the truck was lethal, making him sustain critical injuries; although he was quickly rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, his injuries were too severe, and medical personnel on duty couldn’t do much to save his life.

Meanwhile, police officials have since arrested the driver and both passengers while noting that a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the details surrounding the officer’s death.