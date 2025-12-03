Kano to deploy drones after bandits terrorising communities

The Kano State government is set to deploy drones as part of a new push to counter rising banditry, following persistent attacks that have left residents in border settlements living in fear and uncertainty.

The decision signals a sharpened response to criminal incursions that security personnel have struggled to contain due to difficult terrain and delayed intelligence.

Explaining the initiative, the state government said the introduction of aerial surveillance will support rapid-response operations and give security agencies real-time tracking of armed groups crossing into local communities from neighbouring territories.

According to the government, drones are now considered a crucial tool for closing security gaps and protecting rural populations that have repeatedly found themselves outnumbered and outgunned.

The plan was revealed while Governor Abba Yusuf was assessing the readiness and operational capacity of Joint Task Force personnel stationed in Tsanyawa and Shanono, two border councils that have come under coordinated bandit attacks in recent months along the Kano–Katsina axis.

Governor Yusuf noted that the situation demands innovation and collaboration from all stakeholders.

He said, “Our people have endured violence they never imagined. Deploying drones and upgrading logistics will enable quicker responses and help protect these vulnerable communities.”

The governor appealed to residents to assist security agencies by sharing useful intelligence, stressing that surveillance technology must work hand in hand with local knowledge.

“Technology alone won’t solve this; community cooperation is essential,” he added, insisting that actionable information would speed up the rescue of abducted residents.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been briefed on the escalating tension and has indicated federal support to strengthen ongoing operations aimed at stabilising the border region.

Moreover, Yusuf urged frontline operatives to intensify rescue efforts for kidnapped victims from the affected areas, stating that the government remains committed to returning displaced families and reuniting abducted people with their loved ones.

During his tour, the governor met with families of victims and consoled those who lost relatives, after reports confirmed that between five and ten persons were abducted and a woman was killed in recent attacks.

The Guild reports that as Kano turns to aerial security solutions and expanded logistics, the deployment marks a significant shift in how the state plans to tackle a brand of insecurity that many residents say was previously foreign to their communities.

The use of drones may change the tempo of response, but the long-term impact will depend on intelligence, coordination, and sustained government attention.