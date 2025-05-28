Kano TikTok influencer gets six months jail term for naira abuse

A Federal High Court in Kaduna State has sentenced a TikToker and social media personality, Murja Kunya, to six months jail term for defacing the Nigerian currency.

Kunja was sentenced by the Justice Simon Amobeda, after pleading guilty to the charges levelled against her before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge against Kunya reads: “You Murja Ibrahim Kunya on the 28th of December, 2023 at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court whilst dancing in one of the rooms at Tahir Guest Palace tampered with Naira notes issued by Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying and matching on same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007”.

Following her guilty plea, counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah reviewed the facts of the case and prayed the court to convict her accordingly.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Amobeda convicted Kunya and sentenced her to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine.

Kunya’s troubles began after she was caught on video spraying Naira notes in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano, an act considered a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits the defacing or mishandling of the national currency.

Initially arrested in January 2025, the social media influencer was released on administrative bail while awaiting her formal arraignment before the court.

However, when it was time for her scheduled court appearance, she failed to appear and went into hiding in an apparent attempt to evade prosecution.

EFCC officials intensified their search and eventually rearrested her on Sunday, March 16, 2025, after weeks of surveillance.

Kunya was formally arraigned on May 20, 2025, and pleaded guilty to a revised single-count charge during the proceedings.