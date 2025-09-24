Kano taskforce arrests 78 youths for peddling drugs, thuggery

No fewer than 78 suspected drug peddlers were arrested by the Kano State Joint Task Force during a series of raids aimed at combating the use and sale of illicit drugs and other social vices in the state.

The operation, which was carried out in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), targeted black spots long associated with drug consumption and gang violence in the region, including the surroundings of Rumfa College, Dan’agundi Graveyard, and Kofar Wambai.

Other communities where the exercise was conducted included Mariri Yan’itace, Fagge, Badawa, Kasuwar Rimi, Masallacin Idi, Yankaba, Hotoro Flyover, Kofar Mata, Rijiyar Zaki, and Jakara, which were stormed by operatives.

During the operation, large quantities of illicit substances were recovered from the arrested suspects, including cannabis sativa, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pregabalin, rubber solution, and the locally abused toxic mixture infamously known as “Suck and Die.”

Confirming the arrests on Wednesday, the law enforcement agency’s chairman, Yusuf Mata, said the operation was a direct response to public concerns about the spread of drug-related crimes.

According to him, the raid, which lasted several days, was aimed at breaking the network of drug abuse and thuggery that continues to threaten peace and stability in the state.

“This mission is about saving our young people and restoring order in our communities,” he explained. “We are determined to dismantle the networks that profit from addiction and violence.”

On his part, the NDLEA Commander in Kano, ACGN A.I. Ahmad, commended the professionalism of his officers and stressed the importance of collaboration.

According to him, the support of government and community members remains vital to sustain the progress already made.

“The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by security agencies alone,” Ahmad noted. “We need residents to be alert, share useful information, and work with us to protect their communities.”

Investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing with officials confirming that those found guilty will be prosecuted, while others may be considered for rehabilitation programs designed to address the root causes of substance abuse.