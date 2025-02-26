Kano schools begin second term holiday ahead Ramadan

The Kano State Government has designated Friday, as the beginning of the second-term break for all primary and secondary schools, both public and private, to allow the schoolchildren observe the fasting month of Ramadan in their homes.

The state government mandated parents and guardians of students in boarding school to pick up their children early on the approved date, February 28, 2025 to prevent any glitches.

This announcement was made in a statement released yesterday by the Director of Public Enlightenment at the State Ministry of Education, Balarabe Kiru.

According to the statement, boarding school students are expected to return to their schools on Sunday, April 6, 2025, while day students will resume classes on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, was quoted in the statement emphasizing the importance of adhering to these resumption dates.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure their children comply fully, cautioning that students who fail to return on time will face disciplinary measures.

The commissioner also expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and collaboration from parents and stakeholders, extending his best wishes to the students for a peaceful and enjoyable Ramadan holiday.