Jerome Kalu
Kano residents protest against military invasion in Niger Rep.

By The Guild

Dozens of Kano State residents have trooped out in their numbers to protest against the proposed use of force by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the Niger coup crisis.

This decision made the protesters take to streets, kicking against the move by President Bola Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders in the country.

The demonstration came barely 24 hours
an emergency meeting was held in Abuja where the west African bloc directed military forces of the member of States to be on standby for the restoration of democratic rule in the neighbouring West African nation.

Dieing the demonstration, the protesters were armed with different placards with different inscription to express their stance and flags of Nigeria as well as Niger in a peaceful protest.

The protesters could be heard chanting in the Hausa language saying, “Nigeriens are our brothers; Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours, we don’t want war; war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the Western forces.”

This followed an intense call from different quarters, especially Northerners who believe that Nigeriens are neighbours with whom they share things in common.

The Guild
