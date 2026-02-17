Kano resident dies, two others hospitalize after Lassa outbreak

A patient has died alongside two others down with illness and receiving treatment following a Lassa fever outbreak in Kano State.

The deceased, a 35-year-old staff member of the Médecins Sans Frontières, was said to have fallen ill after arriving in Nigeria and later died of complications of the disease while the other victims, a local doctor and another woman who came into contact with the deceased, are recieving immediate public health attention, as informed by the Kano Centre for Disease Control, KCDC.

The KCDC disclosed that following the Lassa breakout yesterday, the dead casualty experienced symptoms of fever and bleeding, leading to hospital admission and testing that confirmed Lassa fever.

Health authorities traced contacts and identified additional infections, highlighting the urgency of containment measures across several local government areas.

The KCDC led by it’s Director-General, Mohammed Adamu, spearheaded the investigation and contact tracing efforts after which a total of 62 individuals across five local government areas were assessed, with 25 of them considered being at risk. Subsequent testing confirmed two further infections, while 22 contacts tested negative.

Speaking to journalists, Adamu explained the circumstances of the first case, noting, “The index case involved a foreign national who arrived in Nigeria and developed symptoms within a week.

“She was admitted to a hospital, where her condition deteriorated, and she unfortunately passed away the same day. Blood samples later confirmed Lassa fever.”

He added that the other two infected individuals are receiving care at isolation facilities, with one patient at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the other at the Yargaya isolation Centre.

Following the confirmation of the outbreak, KCDC intensified surveillance and public awareness campaigns, particularly in the Minjibir area, to educate residents on symptoms and preventive measures.

The agency’s head also stated that the Ministry of Environment has been tasked with fumigating affected areas to curb rodent populations and prevent further transmission.

Officials emphasized on the importance of early medical attention and adherence to safety protocols as well as community vigilance and rapid reporting of suspected cases to control the spread of the dreaded disease.

Residents are advised to maintain strict hygiene and seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, or bleeding develop.

Health authorities reiterated that there is no licensed vaccine for Lassa fever, and treatment relies on prompt supportive care and administration of the antiviral drug ribavirin.

The KCDC affirmed its commitment to containing the outbreak, monitoring contacts, and collaborating with state and federal health agencies to safeguard public health.