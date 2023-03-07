Kano records 61 deaths after outbreak of strange disease

No fewer than 61 persons have been reported to have died after they contacted diphtheria, a bacterial infection that affects the throat and upper airways of their body.

The disease, as learnt, is highly contagious and spreads easily through coughing and sneezing after causing difficulty in breathing, heart failure, and even death.

The alarming figures were disclosed by the Kano State Case Manager, Dr Salma Suwaid, during a webinar organized by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention with the theme ‘Diptheria outbreak in Nigeria: Vaccination Response.’

Speaking at the event, Dr Suwaid revealed that a total of 783 patients have been admitted to the hospital so far, with 360 females and 423 males. She emphasized the urgent need for vaccination response to halt the spread of the disease.

“We need to act fast and effectively to stop this outbreak from claiming more lives. Vaccination is our best defence against diphtheria, and we must ensure that everyone is vaccinated particularly children,” he stated.

“The outbreak is largely due to low vaccination rates in the affected communities. Many people have not received the necessary vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to infection.”

Dr Suwaid explained that the outbreak in Kano State was likely due to low vaccination rates of the residents against contageous diseases in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has called on the government to prioritize vaccination efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.

As the death toll continues to rise, it is imperative that swift action is taken to curb the spread of this deadly disease. The government must prioritize vaccination efforts to protect the health and well-being of its citizens.

