Kano records 33 deaths after coronavirus infections increase to 639

By NewsDesk, with Agency reports

The Kano State Government has announced it had recorded thirty fatalities to coronavirus complications after the total confirmed cases rose to six hundred and ninety-three.

It said the six hundred and ninety-three figure was arrived at after twenty-seven tests earlier conducted returned positive, thus increasing the numbers of the infection recorded in the state.

The State’s Ministry of Health while confirming the new confirmed cases on its social media page on Tuesday night, revealed that an additional eleven coronavirus patients were discharged and one fatality recorded.

It noted that the development meant that the state has five hundred and forty-six active cases, with seventy-four patients discharged and thirty-three fatalities.

“Update as at 11:50 p.m. May 12, 2020; 27 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 693, 11 additional COVID-19 patients discharged and one death recorded in the state,” it said.

Recall that the state government had yesterday announced the extension of lockdown and restriction placed on movements in the state, saying the decision was part of the measures put in place by the government to mitigate further community spread of coronavirus in the state.

It explained the additional one-week extension was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting the further spread of the virus in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the decision to extend the lockdown for another seven days followed consultations with the federal government and other relevant stakeholders in the health sector after a recorded spike in cases of the virus.

The Commissioner, through a statement released to newsmen, while urging the citizens to maintained social distancing and other measures as advised by health experts decried the increasing recorded cases of the virus spreading through communities and person-to-person contacts in the state.