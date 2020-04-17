Kano police urges residents on lockdown compliance

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano,

The Kano State Police Command, has urged residents within the state to remain law abiding citizens by complying with the State Government lockdown directive aimed as measure to control possible spread of coronavirus among its people.

It explained that the lockdown protocol was aimed at curbing community spread of the viral infection and that it was in best interests of the people if they complied with dictates of the order.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, stated that the lockdown of Kano State was total and that it was pertinent that all persons adhere to the restriction of movement and stay-at-home order.

Sani, in a statement released to newsmen through the Command Spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, late on Thursday, revealed that all markets in the state would be closed and that public gatherings were banned during course of the state lockdown.

He added that the lockdown, which would run from Thursday till Wednesday, Aril 22, 2020, would, however, allow persons on essential services such as healthcare workers, media staff, food retailers, among others, free movement to carry out their activities during the period.

The CP assured people that men of the force would be on hand to enforce compliance with the state government directive, as well as to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

“In line with the directives of Kano State Government on total lockdown of the State for seven (7) days starting from Thursday 16th April 2020 by 10:00 pm, in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus, I enjoin the good people of the State to adhere to the lockdown orders,”

“Adequate deployments of policemen and other security agencies have been done at various locations in the State in order to ensure compliance”.