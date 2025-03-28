Kano police return N4.85m ransom to kidnap victim, arrest suspects

The Kano State Police Command has recovered and returned N4,850,000 to a kidnapping victim following the arrest of five suspects in an intelligence-driven operation.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu officially handed over the recovered sum to its rightful owner through the Chairman of Gabasawa Local Government Area, Pharm Sagir.

The Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this information in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to Haruna, the abduction occurred on March 8, 2025, when the victim, a resident of Zakirai in Gabasawa LGA, was kidnapped from his hometown. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N15 million.

However, following a thorough and diligent investigative effort, the police successfully rescued the victim on March 17 and apprehended five suspects involved in the crime.

During the handover ceremony, Sagir praised the police for their swift response and professionalism in handling the case.

He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between law enforcement and the public to ensure community safety.

Meanwhile, CP Bakori reaffirmed the police command’s unwavering commitment to fighting crime and safeguarding lives and property.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid security efforts.