Kano police rescues 21yrs old man from kidnappers’ den

A 21 years old man, Muhammad Bello, from Zakirai town in Gabasswa Local Government Area, has regained his freedom from the hands of kidnappers, after a swift rescue operation by the Kano Police Command.

The rescue operation, which saw the victim freed after 1 week in captivity, also led to the arrest of five suspected kidnappers, including two women.

Bello’s ordeal began on March 8, when kidnappers abducted him, prompting his father to alert the police with a report that included a N15m ransom demand.

The incident was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, on Friday. He said, “Following a report of a kidnapping incident received from a resident of Zakirai Town in Gabasawa LGA, Kano 08/03/2025, that his son, Muhammad Bello, 21, was kidnapped and a ransom of fifteen million naira was demanded for his release”

Haruna stated that the rescue operation was carried out by anti-kidnapping squad, led by Bala Shuaibu, who employed technical and intelligence-driven tactics to track down the culprits, arresting 20 years old Tukur Lawal, 30 years old Ado Usman, 27 years old Sunusi Surajo, 19 years old Ummulkhairi Ibrahim, and 18 years old Habiba Shuaibu between March 11 and 18, while recovering a Dane gun and over N4.8m of the ransom money.

Meanwhile, in a related operation, the police arrested five suspected armed robbers across Badawa layout, Kadawa Mil-Tara quarters, and Zango quarters in the Kano metropolis, signaling broader relief for residents terrorized by crime.

Haruna disclosed that all suspects are now under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department, awaiting trial.

He added, “The Commissioner of Police commended the gallant officers involved in the operations and assured the public that the Command would spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.”