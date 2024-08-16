Kano police raise concern over rising homicide, flood-related death cases

The Kano Police Command has raised concern over a sudden increase in culpable homicide cases and flood-related deaths in the state.

It said that homicide often occurred among residents during fights, stabbing with knives, drowning in water, and flood-related deaths.

The Commissioner of Police, Salman-Dogo Garba, who raised the alarm on Friday, cautioned residents against engaging in the act in the state.

Garba, in a public advisory issued by the Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that the act often results in loss of lives.

He appealed that residents alert the police on such incidents to prevent loss of lives and maintain peace in the State.

“The Kano State Police Command has observed a disturbing and alarming trend of increased cases of culpable homicide resulting from fighting, stabbing with knives, drowning in water, and flood-related death. These incidents have resulted in the loss of precious lives, leaving families and communities devastated.

“The Command is deeply concerned about this trend and urges the public to exercise extreme caution and restraint in their daily interactions to prevent such occurrences. In this regard, we appeal to parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards on the dangers of engaging in violent behavior and the consequences of such actions.”

The command therefore advised members of the public to “Avoid engaging in physical altercations or arguments that could escalate into violence; refrain from carrying dangerous weapons, especially knives, broken bottles, irons, clubs and be mindful of their surroundings and avoid situations that could lead to physical harm.”

It also urged the public to avoid traveling or moving around during heavy rainfall and flooding; stay away from flooded areas and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads or waterways and report any incidents or suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“We have increased patrols and surveillance in high-risk areas, and the Police Command is engaging with community leaders and stakeholders to address the root causes of these incidents.”