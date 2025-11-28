Kano police nabs man over robbery funding

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have apprehended a man suspected of funding robbers and linked to a high-profile criminal syndicate involved in illegal cross-border operations.

The 40-year-old suspect, Jazuli Adamu, was arrested for allegedly channeling millions of Naira to criminal networks.

According to the police command, Adamu whose arrest exposed a sophisticated cross-border operation that reportedly funded multiple car-snatching crimes was tracked down through digital intelligence and confessions from previously arrested robbery suspects.

Jazuli was apprehended in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano, after investigators traced transactions linked to Abdulkarim Ibrahim, also known as Gabeida, from Niger Republic.

“Our operatives uncovered that Jazuli served as the financial hub for the syndicate, facilitating payments that enabled these crimes to take place,” the command’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Ibrahim allegedly supplied arms to youths engaging in armed robberies targeting SUVs and Hilux vehicles, while Jazuli reportedly managed the transfer of robbery proceeds back to the criminals.

During the operation, law enforcement agents recovered ₦15,280,000 from Jazuli’s possession, reportedly earmarked for distribution to armed robbers.

Further investigation revealed that Jazuli runs a small Bureau de Change (BDC) business in Kano, and early checks on his digital communications showed transaction records running into billions of Naira between him and Abdulkarim.

Meanwhile, suspects who had previously received payments through Jazuli are currently in custody as interrogation and investigations into the wider syndicate continue.