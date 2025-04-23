33.1 C
Lagos
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
spot_img
National

Kano police kills notorious thug after attacking officers

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
2

The Kano Police Command has killed the leader of thugs identified as Baba Beru, for terrorizing communities and dispossessing the residents of their belongings in the state.

Baba Beru was said to have been killed by the law enforcement officers during a confrontation with police officers attached to the Gwammaja area of Kano metropolis.

Eyewitnesses reported to The Guild that the incident unfolded during a police patrol operation in the community, and the police, upon sighting Beru, known as a notorious thug who had constantly invaded arrest, the officers moved to arrest him.

However, as the officers approached the notorious thug, he tried to evade arrest by pulling out a knife and charging at one of the officers; the officer he charged at, in response, opened fire on Beru, killing him on the spot.

The eye witness further revealed that Baba Beru had led several violent operations in the area and was feared by residents for his involvement in robberies and street violence.

“His death has sparked visible relief among locals, with many of us celebrating the end of a long period of terror orchestrated by Beru”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, other residents have praised the police for their quick response to neutralising the hardened thug and expressed hope for lasting peace in the neighbourhood.

As of the time of this reporting, the Kano State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Previous article
Nigeria’s insecurity and it’s painful impacts
Next article
Benue Gov. appoints 2Face as adviser on entertainment, community outreach

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.