Kano police kills notorious thug after attacking officers

The Kano Police Command has killed the leader of thugs identified as Baba Beru, for terrorizing communities and dispossessing the residents of their belongings in the state.

Baba Beru was said to have been killed by the law enforcement officers during a confrontation with police officers attached to the Gwammaja area of Kano metropolis.

Eyewitnesses reported to The Guild that the incident unfolded during a police patrol operation in the community, and the police, upon sighting Beru, known as a notorious thug who had constantly invaded arrest, the officers moved to arrest him.

However, as the officers approached the notorious thug, he tried to evade arrest by pulling out a knife and charging at one of the officers; the officer he charged at, in response, opened fire on Beru, killing him on the spot.

The eye witness further revealed that Baba Beru had led several violent operations in the area and was feared by residents for his involvement in robberies and street violence.

“His death has sparked visible relief among locals, with many of us celebrating the end of a long period of terror orchestrated by Beru”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, other residents have praised the police for their quick response to neutralising the hardened thug and expressed hope for lasting peace in the neighbourhood.

As of the time of this reporting, the Kano State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.