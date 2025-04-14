Kano police intercepts N150M tramadol hidden under cement bags

As part of ongoing efforts to address substance abuse and protect public health, the Nigeria Police Force has intercepted a large shipment of tramadol, valued at N150 million in Kano State.

Aside from that, two men, including the driver of the truck where the substances were found, Imrana Rabiu and Muntari Shuaibu, were apprehended in connection with the discovery.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Kano State Police Command, occurred during a raid at Alharini village in the Ungogo area of the state, where officers discovered six large parcels of tramadol tablets neatly arranged in a cement truck.

As gathered, the operation by the law enforcement agency was driven by shared intelligence, advanced technology, aimed at delivering a significant blow to smuggling networks.

According to the law enforcement agency, on Monday, the pharmaceutical contraband was found inside a truck which appears to be transporting cement during stop and check inspection, where the was discovered to be concealed under cement bags.

The agency, meanwhile, reiterated its unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking in the state, emphasizing that this effort is crucial to protecting the well-being, safety, and security of its citizens.

It further noted that continued cooperation with sister security agencies to disrupt criminal networks is the key to a safe, secure, and entirely illegal drug-free society, where citizens can live without the threat of substance abuse and its associated problems.