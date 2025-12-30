Kano police arrests over 3000 robbers, kidnappers in 2025

The Kano State Police Command has taken thousands of suspected criminals off the streets in a wide-ranging crackdown on violent crime, marking one of its largest security operations in recent years.

According to official figures, the arrests span a wide range of offences, including armed robbery, kidnapping, drug trafficking and organised thuggery, reflecting what police authorities describe as an aggressive, intelligence-driven response to criminal networks.

Details of the arrests were made public on Tuesday during an end-of-year briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, who addressed journalists at the command’s headquarters in Kano. The briefing reviewed police activities since Bakori assumed office in March 2025.

Providing a breakdown, the police commissioner said a total of 3,081 suspects were apprehended in 2025, including 146 armed robbery suspects, 50 alleged kidnappers, 112 suspected drug dealers and more than 2,300 individuals linked to thuggery and related street crimes.

Bakori said multiple operations led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and illicit items, including AK-47 rifles, pistols, locally fabricated firearms, ammunition, hard drugs, stolen vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles and mobile phones believed to be proceeds of crime.

He added that police operatives also rescued 14 kidnap victims during coordinated raids and surveillance-led interventions conducted across the state.

Explaining the strategy behind the results, the commissioner said the command relied on intelligence-led policing, sustained community engagement, officer capacity building and joint border patrols with other security agencies.

He further noted that the introduction of Operation Kukan Kura significantly weakened criminal activities and improved overall security across the state.

Bakori urged residents to continue supporting the police by sharing credible information and promptly reporting suspicious movements.

“Public cooperation remains critical to sustaining these gains,” he said, adding that the command would not relent in its efforts.

“We remain unwaveringly committed to maintaining peace and security in the state,” the commissioner added.