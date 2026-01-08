Kano police arrests over 100 traffic violators in January

The Kano State Police Command has arrested more than 100 traffic violators as officers intensify enforcement against commercial transport operators accused of flouting existing road-use restrictions.

The operation, which also led to the seizure of dozens of motorcycles and tricycles, reflects a renewed resolve by law enforcement authorities to curb traffic-related offences and strengthen compliance with safety regulations across urban centres in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, it was disclosed that the arrests were recorded between January 1 and 7, 2026, following coordinated patrols involving multiple security agencies.

According to the police, a total of 172 suspects were arrested during the period, while 104 commercial motorcycles and 68 tricycles were impounded for violating the ban on passenger conveyance by motorcycles and the restricted operating hours for tricycles.

“The enforcement was deliberate and sustained, targeting operators who chose to disregard clear directives designed to protect lives and maintain order,” the statement said, adding that all arrested suspects have since been charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, commended the collaboration between the police and other agencies, particularly the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), describing the outcome as a reflection of effective inter-agency synergy.

He also acknowledged the cooperation of residents, noting that public support remains critical to sustaining the enforcement exercise.

“The ban on commercial motorcycle operations and the night-time restriction on tricycles remain firmly in force,” the command stated, urging residents and transport operators to comply fully in the interest of public safety.

The police noted that the enforcement covered several local government areas, including Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo, and parts of Dawakin Kudu, where repeated violations had been observed.

Residents were further encouraged to report traffic violations or suspicious activities to nearby police stations or through the command’s emergency lines, as authorities pledged to maintain vigilance.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Kano State Police Command stressed that the ongoing measures form part of broader efforts to reduce road accidents, improve traffic discipline, and preserve public order, warning that violators will continue to face arrest and prosecution without exception.