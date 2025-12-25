Kano police arrests five youngmen for kidnapping, cattle rustling

The Kano Police Command has arrested five young men linked to kidnapping and cattle rustling during an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kiru and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of the state

It was learnt that the arrests were carried out by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad and other tactical units as part of sustained efforts to curb criminal activities across Kano State.

The Kano Command spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen on efforts being made by the law enforcement officers to curb crime in the state.

Kiyawa stated that the arrests were made on December 14, 2025, during coordinated intelligence-driven operations in Kiru and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State.

He noted that actionable intelligence led operatives to several identified locations where the suspects were apprehended.

According to him, “Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives cordoned off Rahma Round in Kiru Local Government Area, where four suspects were arrested. One of them, Shafiu Ibrahim, a 25-year-old male from Auchanawa Village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, reportedly confessed to being a member of a kidnapping gang and involvement in cattle rustling.

“A TVS motorcycle was recovered from him, while the other three suspects are currently under investigation for various felonious offences.

“In a related operation, a combined team of operatives from the Dragon Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Squad and Tsanyawa Police Division arrested Bishir Umar, a 24-year-old male from Karaduwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, at Mahuta Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area”.

He noted that the suspect confessed that he and his accomplices came to Kano on two motorcycles with arms to perpetrate the criminal activities.

While disclosing that the accomplice to the suspect under detention escaped during the operation, the police spokesperson said investigations into the cases are ongoing and that all the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.