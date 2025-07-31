Kano PDP faults Adeleke, Fayose, others for endorsing Tinubu’s re-election

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid by a PDP governor and several party chieftains in the South, calling the move selfish, divisive, and unrepresentative of the party’s collective position.

The chapter criticised those supporting Tinubu’s re-election within the PDP, such as Governor Ademola Adeleke, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and others, as pursuing personal interests rather than the PDP’s broader vision for Nigeria.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals of the party and pledged to support only a presidential candidate duly elected through the PDP’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The chairman of the Kano PDP, Yusuf Kibiya, made these remarks during a press briefing in Kano on Thursday, following a strategic party meeting aimed at strengthening the PDP’s internal structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are not part of the endorsement of President Tinubu’s second-term ambition by some governors from the southern part of this country. We remain loyal to the PDP and will support only a candidate that emerges through our democratic process,” Kibiya said.

He also dismissed the actions of members aligning with the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning that such alliances do not represent the interests of true PDP members.

“We categorically distance the Kano State chapter from the breakaway members who have formed a coalition under the African Democratic Congress. This coalition does not represent the interests of the PDP, and we urge our members to remain focused on our party’s objectives,” he stated.

Highlighting internal progress, Kibiya said the Kano PDP had successfully conducted elections at the ward, local government, and state levels, demonstrating its commitment to internal democracy and organisational strength.

“We have completed the mobilisation and repositioning of our party members, ensuring they are actively engaged and aligned with the party’s goals. This is crucial for strengthening grassroots support and improving our operational effectiveness,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Kano PDP’s loyalty to the national leadership and vowed full cooperation as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

“We categorically reject any attempt to undermine or divide our party. Our members in Kano remain united and resolute in their support for the PDP’s vision for a better Nigeria,” Kibiya said.

“Through unity of purpose, collaboration, and strategic planning, we believe the PDP can reclaim its rightful place at all levels of government.”