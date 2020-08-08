Kano NUJ chairman swear in radio chapel new executives

The Kano State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has sworn in newly-elected Radio Kano executives led by Aliyu Sufyan to steer the affairs of the union for the next three years.

Sufyan, who is the Editor, and Head of Political Program in the news directorate of Aminci, Radio Kano, alongside his team, pledged to improve journalists’ welfare and uphold ethics of the profession across the state.

The newly elected Chairman while addressing members after the swearing-in ceremony thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and other members of the new executive and that welfare of members would be made paramount.

Furthermore, Sufyan promised to deliver on his promises made during campaigns by settling down and hit the ground running after meeting the management and set positive communications channel for progress.

“With this great team, I shall diligently pursue the 4 pronged agenda, resource mobilization, welfare, project, and capacity building. Before this election, we were one, and after, we shall remain one.

“This election is unique, it has challenged us intellectually, engaged us dynamically, and has revealed many positive virtues in us. We are great people,” Sufyan said.

Speaking earlier, the state’s NUJ Chairman, Abbas Ibrahim, enjoined all journalists in the chapel to support the newly elected chairman and his executives to move the chapel to an enviable height,

Other sworn-in alongside Sufyan include Vice-Chairman, Ummushakeer Ahmed, Sectary, Abubakar Haruna Galadanci, Financial Sectary, Sa’adatu Hussain Ya’u, Treasurer, Shamsudden Mustapha Danhaki, Auditor General, Garzali Jibril Maimashi Bebeji, Auditor General, Shazali Farawa