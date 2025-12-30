Kano NNPP removes chairman over indiscipline, others

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) executive members of Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, have removed the state chairman from his position, citing alleged indiscipline and conduct considered damaging to internal cohesion and the party’s credibility.

According to party insiders, the decision followed growing dissatisfaction among grassroots leaders, who accused the chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, of repeatedly undermining unity and disregarding party norms despite recent efforts to stabilise internal structures.

The development was confirmed after an emergency executive meeting held by NNPP officials in Gargari Ward, where the resolution to remove Dungurawa was formally adopted, two weeks after the state chairman’s re-election at a party congress.

Ward Chairman Shuaibu Hassan, who presided over the meeting alongside the Ward Secretary, Yahaya Saidu, said the action was backed by an overwhelming majority of ward officials. He explained that at least 27 executives endorsed the decision, giving it procedural weight within the party’s internal framework.

Explaining the reasons behind the removal, ward leaders alleged that the former chairman persistently instigated disputes, widened internal divisions, and failed to foster reconciliation within the party.

The executives further accused Dungurawa of neglecting his financial obligations to the party and making remarks considered disrespectful toward Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. One official said such conduct was “inconsistent with the values and discipline expected of a party leader.”

“No position confers immunity from accountability,” a senior ward executive added, emphasizing that adherence to the party constitution remained non-negotiable. “Leadership must be exercised with restraint, responsibility, and loyalty to collective decisions.”

Following the resolution, copies of the decision were forwarded to the local, state, and national leadership of the NNPP for documentation and further action. Party officials confirmed that the development was also communicated to the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Governor Yusuf.

Describing the move as corrective rather than vindictive, a ward leader said the action was intended to reinforce discipline across all levels of the party. “This is a warning that abuse of office will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Despite the unfolding controversy, the Gargari Ward leadership reaffirmed its allegiance to the NNPP’s national leadership and restated its support for both Senator Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf. Members were urged to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate the situation.

According to the ward executives, the overriding goal remains strengthening party unity, restoring internal trust, and ensuring the long-term stability of the NNPP in Kano State.