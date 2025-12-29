Kano NNPP dismisses Kwankwaso’s defection to APC

The Kano chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed reports suggesting that its national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is planning a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the narrative as speculative and deliberately misleading.

Party leaders said the rumours were intended to unsettle loyal members and weaken internal cohesion, even as political realignments continue to reshape alliances ahead of future elections.

Speaking in Kano on Monday while addressing journalists, the state chairman of the NNPP, Hashim Dungurawa, said Kwankwaso remains firmly rooted in the party and has neither authorised nor encouraged any move to the APC at any level.

Dungurawa explained that the party leadership has intensified engagements with dissatisfied members, urging restraint and dialogue rather than abrupt exits driven by political pressure. According to him, the outreach reflects a broader responsibility to party supporters and voters who invested trust in the NNPP’s ideology and leadership structure.

“Our position is unambiguous. The NNPP leadership, including our national leader, has no agenda to defect to the APC. Those spreading such claims are doing so to create fear and instability within the party,” Dungurawa said.

However, the chairman declined to comment directly on speculation linking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and several top government officials to alleged talks with the ruling party, insisting that the reports lack official confirmation.

Political observers in Kano, however, claim that behind-the-scenes negotiations involving key state actors are fuelling uncertainty about the future alignment of the state’s political leadership.

Dungurawa further warned members against falling for what he described as coordinated attempts to drive a wedge between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso through fabricated documents and unverified claims.

“At this point, no responsible party member should associate with any document being circulated by mischief makers. These rumours are calculated to pit our leaders against each other and weaken the movement,” he said.

He concluded by appealing to NNPP supporters, particularly youths and women within the Kwankwasiyya movement, to remain calm and focused, stressing that the party remains united despite internal challenges and external inducements.