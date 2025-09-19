Kano monarch dies after auto crash @48

The Kano Emirate has been thrown into mourning following the death of a prominent monarch, Idris Dankabo, who tragically passed away at the age of 48 after a car accident.

Dankabo reportedly died from severe injuries sustained in the fatal crash, which occurred within the state.

His death was confirmed by the Kano Emirate Council in a statement posted on its “Sanusi Dynasty” Facebook page on Friday.

According to the council, the accident that claimed the monarch’s life occurred on Thursday night within the state’s metropolis.

His untimely passing has left many within the emirate and beyond in shock, with tributes pouring in for a traditional leader remembered as vibrant, dutiful, and deeply respected.

Dankabo, who held the title of Sarkin Gabas and served as the District Head of Kabo, was regarded as one of the rising figures in Kano’s traditional hierarchy.

His death is seen as a major loss to the emirate, where his position carried significant cultural and administrative responsibilities.

Idris Dankabo was the eldest son of the late Muhammad Dankabo, the renowned businessman, politician, and philanthropist who founded Kabo Air in 1980.

The family is considered one of Kano’s most influential, with their legacy stretching across aviation, politics, and community development.

Funeral prayers for the late monarch are scheduled for this Friday at the Emir’s Palace in Kano, with the Emir expected to personally lead the rites.

A family source said, “The loss is immeasurable, not only to us but to the entire Kano Emirate. He lived with dignity and served with honour.”