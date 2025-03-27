Kano monarch cancels Eid parade over insecurity challenges

Amid heightened tensions over the Kano Emirate, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, has decided to cancel his planned Eid Durbar (parade), citing security concerns and the need to maintain stability.

The cancellation came hours after the monarch announced that the traditional rites would hold to celebrate end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a video statement released yesterday, Bayero explained that after consulting with elders, religious leaders, and members of his Emirate Council, he concluded that the festival should not proceed if it could jeopardize public peace.

“The Durbar is a cherished tradition, but if its continuation risks disrupting harmony, it is wiser to step aside for the sake of stability,” he remarked.

His initial plan had been formally communicated to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, coming shortly after Governor Abba Yusuf approved preparations for the event under the authority of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir.

Bayero urged the people of Kano to accept the decision in good faith and encouraged the Muslim community to use the festive period to strengthen social ties and promote unity.

He also extended warm greetings to Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and prayed for divine blessings.

This latest development adds to the ongoing leadership dispute in the Kano Emirate, where both Bayero and Sanusi II continue to assert their claims to the throne.