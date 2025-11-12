Kano lawmaker quits NNPP amid leadership crisis

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, Sagir Koki, has resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), citing a worsening leadership crisis at the party’s national level.

He described the internal disputes within the party as making it “difficult, if not impossible” to carry out his legislative duties effectively or provide quality representation to his constituents.

In a letter addressed to the Ward Chairperson of Zaitawa Ward yesterday, Koki said his decision was in line with his constitutional right to freedom of association.

“By virtue of the right conferred upon me by Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), Article 7.1 of the NNPP Constitution, and other relevant laws, I hereby resign my membership of the NNPP effective Tuesday, November 11, 2025,” the lawmaker wrote.

Koki, a first-term lawmaker elected under the NNPP platform during the 2023 general elections, expressed appreciation to the party for the opportunity to serve.

“The support, trust, and experience I have gained during my tenure have been invaluable. I remain deeply grateful to the leadership and members of the party at all levels,” he said.

The lawmaker did not disclose the political party he plans to join, but sources suggest he may follow the path of other NNPP members in Kano who have recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Koki’s resignation follows the defection of Abdulmumin Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, who left the NNPP two months ago and formally joined the APC on Monday, November 10, 2025. Earlier in April, the Kano South senator, Kawu Sumaila, also resigned from the NNPP and later aligned with the APC.

The NNPP, Nigeria’s fourth-largest political party by representation in federal and state legislatures, has its strongest base in Kano State, the only state it currently governs.

Political analysts say the recent wave of defections underscores ongoing tensions within the NNPP and could weaken its influence in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.