Kano lawmaker becomes Rep-seat amid murder case

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of Tudun Wada/Doguwa Constituency seat of Kano State.

DOGUWA, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got 41, 573 votes, edging out other candidates vying for the seat in the constituency.

Doguwa clinched the federal seat following a supplementary election held on Saturday in the area and organised by INEC.

The returning officer for INEC, Prof. Sani Ibrahim announced the results, saying the APC candidate got six thousands vote higher than other candidates contesting for the seat.

His closest opponent and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer Yushau Salisu polled 34,831 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 211.

A breakdown of the voter register showed that 227, 912 persons were registered, and 80, 933 got accreditation.

But after Saturday’s exercise, the total votes cast was 79, 705; valid votes were 78,788, and rejected ballots amounted to 917.

Before Doguwa was declared the winner, the Federal High Court in Kano released him after he was arrested over alleged murder case brought before the court

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The police said the offences are contrary to sections 97, 114, 221,247 and 336 of the penal code.

Doguwa was initially charged to a magistrate court in Kano but his lawyer approached the Federal High Court and sought his bail while questioning the jurisdiction of the magistrate to entertain the case.

However, in an exparte application for the enforcement of his rights, Mr Doguwa’s counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), appealed to the court to release the accused on bail on the ground that the magistrate court that has no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

