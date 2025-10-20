Kano, Katsina, Jigawa unveil N50bn electricity project to boost supply

Years of unreliable power supply across Northern Nigeria may soon see a shift, as Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states collaborate on a ₦50 billion electricity project designed to expand energy access and support industrialisation.

The initiative aims to reposition the three states as regional leaders in power generation, distribution, and sustainability.

The project, to be implemented under a new Tri-State Electricity Market framework, represents one of the most significant energy partnerships in Northern Nigeria to date.

By pooling resources and expertise, the three states seek to achieve energy independence and improve power reliability for households, industries, and public infrastructure.

Details of the partnership were finalized during a high-level meeting between the governors of Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa at the Electrification Summit held in Marrakech, Morocco, from October 16 to 19, 2025.

Under the agreement, the states will acquire substantial equity in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the core investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

According to the Kano State Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, the ₦50 billion Electrification Fund will finance embedded generation projects, solar mini-grids, grid extensions, and home solar systems across both urban and rural communities.

The fund is also expected to attract private-sector participation and create thousands of green jobs.

Kano State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Gaddafi Sani Shehu, said the collaboration reflects a shared vision to ensure reliable power supply and energy security across the region.

“This partnership is about taking control of our power future,” Shehu said. “For too long, our states have depended on a central system that cannot meet local needs. We’re now building a decentralized structure that delivers efficiency, affordability, and accountability.”

Currently, KEDCO supplies around 130 megawatts of electricity to the three states—far below the estimated 700MW demand. The Tri-State initiative seeks to bridge that gap by promoting renewable and locally managed power solutions.

Shehu explained that the states’ investment in Future Energies Africa would strengthen KEDCO’s capacity and improve distribution efficiency.

“Beyond financial commitment, we are introducing joint regulation, shared oversight, and harmonized policies to reduce losses and boost performance,” he added.

He further revealed that the three states plan to hold quarterly review meetings and an annual energy retreat to assess progress and align on new strategies for expansion.

Energy experts have hailed the initiative as a potential game-changer for Northern Nigeria’s power landscape, adding that the regional approach could inspire similar models in other parts of the country.

“This is exactly the kind of collaboration Nigeria’s power sector needs,” said Ibrahim Yusuf, an energy analyst based in Kano.

“By localizing production and management, these states can drastically improve service delivery and attract manufacturing investments.”