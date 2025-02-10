Kano judicial commission sacks security guard over N214,000 bribe

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sacked a security guard, Bala Gwarzo, at the Upper Shari’a Court in Gwarzo, over his involvement in a bribery scandal.

Gwarzo’s sack stemmed from a petition filed by a resident, Sani Gado, which accused the security guard of bribery and intimidation him through his office.

During an extensive investigation, Gwarzo appeared before the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) and admitted engaging in corrupt practices that amounted a total of N214,000.

After Bala admitted to the bribery and intimidation allegations, the judicial commission immediately dismissed him from his guard duties.

Following the dismissal, the JSC reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption within the judiciary and emphasized its adherence to a strict code of discipline.

In line with its responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission adopted the recommendations of the JPCC and implemented disciplinary measures against Gwarzo.

They JSC reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct as the commission underscored its dedication to preserving public trust in the legal system.